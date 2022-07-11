KINGSTON – NEWS – Michael Mark HAAIMA has been charged with 76 criminal offences during a joint investigation between the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Kingston Police.

The joint investigation, named Project Shamrock, began in January 2022 when Kingston Police were made aware of an individual luring victims through social media platforms. A thorough investigation was conducted by the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) from the Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Peterborough Police Service and the OPP Digital Forensics.

“The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those that commit these predatory crimes accountable. We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I wish to thank our policing partners for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area”, states Chief Antje McNeely, Kingston Police.

Initially, ten victims were identified and provided with aid through a victim services agency, and they are now in a place of safety. Police identified additional victims, resulting in further charges being laid. The investigation was supported by Kingston Victim Services and the OPP IJFS Victim Specialist (of the OPP Victim-Centred Approach Team).

As part of this ongoing investigation, Michael Mark HAAIMA, 38-year-old male resident of Kingston, was recently charged with offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada as follows:

Sexual assault, sec. 271(1) – eighteen counts;

Unlawfully access child pornography, sec. 163.1 (4.1) – five counts;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration, sec. 286.1 (1) – four counts;

Forcible confinement, sec. 279 (2) – four counts;

Assault, sec. 266 – three counts;

Harassment by watching and besetting, sec. 264 (2)(c);

Overcome resistance to offence/attempt to choke, sec. 246 (a); – three counts

Criminal harassment by communication, sec. 264 (2)(b);

Sexual assault with choking, sec. 272 (1) (c.1); – four counts

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm, sec. 264.1 (1) (a) – four counts;

Compulsions to commit bestiality, sec. 160 (2);

Mischief under $5000, sec. 430 (4);

Invitation to sexual touching, sec. 152 – two counts;

Sexual interference, sec. 151; – two counts

Procuring/person under 18 years, sec. 286.3 (2);

Trafficking of a person under 18 years, sec. 279.11 (1);

Obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, sec. 286.1 (2) – four counts

Overcome resistance to commit sexual assault, sec. 246 (a);

Sexual assault cause bodily harm sec. 272 (1)(c);

Luring for Invitation to Sexual Touching sec. 151;

Luring for Making Child Pornography sec. 172.1 (1)(b);

Aggravated sexual assault, sec. 273 (2)(b) – two counts;

Make child pornography, sec. 163.1 (2) – two counts;

Make available child pornography, sec. 163.1(3); – two counts

Possess child pornography, sec. 163.1 (4) – three counts;

Extortion, sec. 346 (1.1)(b); two counts

Assault with a weapon, sec. 267 (a); and,

Voyeurism, sec. 162 (1)

The accused is being held in custody.

Police suspect there are other victims and are urging anyone with any additional information to contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. If you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.