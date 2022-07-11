THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pearl Street at the Marina just after 10:15 pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022 following reports of a single vehicle collision.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS and firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

When officers arrived they observed a blue sedan on the east side of the roadway. It appeared to have sustained significant damage from a recent collision.

Two people, believed to have been passenger, had exited the vehicle. However, the driver remained inside with apparent injuries. Firefighters were needed to extricate the male from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old male driver was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The exact extent of those injuries is unknown, but they are believed to be serious.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.