THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in March of 2022 into a suspected local Internet user who had uploaded digital files connected to child exploitation.

Further investigation led police to confirm that the material being uploaded was consistent with child pornography. Investigators later identified a local suspect.

Cyber Crime Unit investigators, with assistance from members of the TBPS’s Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 400 block of Northern Avenue just after 8:30 am on June 10, 2022.

At that time, police seized an electronic device and confirmed the suspect was in possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, police located evidence the male was connected to the sexual assault of an adult victim.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit located and arrested the suspect in the afternoon hours of July 8, 2022. He was then transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Kevin R CAMERON, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Printing and Publishing Child Pornography

• Importing and Distributing Child Pornography

• Sexual Assault with a Weapon

• Voyeurism

Cameron has since been released with conditions and a future appearance date.