Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Friday, Thunder Bay Police responded to a report of a deceased person at Marina Park.

The scene was being held over the weekend with two units of Thunder Bay Police Service on scene to protect the area for investigators.

There was a video posted on social media of police officers interacting with a bridal party by one of the units.

The officer was laughing with the couple. Reports are that the bride wanted a picture inside of the unit.

NetNewsLedger has learned that the woman found at the scene was Indigenous.

The post on social media reads: “We went to the Marina to see we’re they found a young lady who is my daughter’s best friend, and we are close to the family, we went to show our support to some of the family in the City and pulling to the scene I find Thunder Bay Police taking pictures with a Wedding Party in front of the Crime Scene and all were LAUGHING. I feel sick of the Thunder Bay Police they showed no respect and the wedding party had no respect I told him got it all on video and I never seen a Police Officer so embarrassed and he just said I’m so sorry Sir, the wedding party just stopped laughing”.

The man who videoed the scene with the officer and wedding party tells NetNewsLedger, “That’s a crime scene and having my family and other family members seeing that was disrespectful and hurt us, my wife and daughter were crying all night, and I told my daughter because she wanted to see were they found her and she didn’t want to get out of the SUV after what she seen”.

Chris Adams a spokesperson for Thunder Bay Police Service says, “We understand that the bride was related to a retired TBPS officer. This was impromptu situation where the bride approached the officer and requested a photo be taken in the cruiser. There was no intent to cause any indignity or disrespect to anyone or the scene which was still being held.”

Developing…