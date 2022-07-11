SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a wanted individual as part of the investigation into a June 24, 2022 shooting incident which left one person dead.

On July 9, 2022 Hanif DUNCAN, 20-years-old from Hamilton was arrested by the OPP in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Police Service. The accused is charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on July 11, 2022.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), involving members of the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) Police, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST).

If anyone has further information regarding this incidcent contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com