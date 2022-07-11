THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After a night of thunderstorm warnings and alerts it is likely Monday will see somewhat similar conditions by later today.

Thunder Bay

It is 18 in Thunder Bay this morning with humidity at 96%. Winds are from the NNW at 4 km/h.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning.

High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is going to be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Frances

It is 15 in Fort Frances with calm winds and a humidity of 99%.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon.

High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 20 then light late this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 in Dryden this morning. Winds are from the WSW at 15 km/h. The humidity is at 100%.

Mainly cloudy skies for Monday along with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will continue with mainly cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Severn

It is 5 in Wasaho this morning. Winds are from the ENE at 22 km/h and the humidity is at 100%.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Low plus 3.