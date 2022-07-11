TORONTO – TRAVEL – VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) continues to negotiate with the union representing some 2,400 VIA Rail employees working in its stations, on board its trains, in its maintenance centres, the VIA Customer Centre, and administrative offices.

As talks have progressed, Unifor has pushed the strike deadline until 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Some services for Monday, July 11 may be impacted. For the latest updates on train status please visit our website at viarail.ca.

“VIA Rail remains committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement,” said Martin R Landry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the past few months, there has been an increased appetite for travel. We recognize the additional stress this situation is placing on our passengers and the communities we serve from coast to coast to coast.”

“We remain hopeful that a deal can be reached,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer. “Our bargaining committees have been steadfast in wanting to achieve a deal that respects and values their work.”

VIA Rail is offering customers the opportunity to make changes to their travel plans without service fees for any departures prior to July 31st, 2022.

Please visit viarail.ca to modify your reservation or call 1 888 VIA-RAIL (1 888 842-7245), or our TTY service (for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing) 1 800 268-9503