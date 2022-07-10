SAVANT LAKE – WEATHER – Western and Northern Ontario is getting its share and more of Thunderstorms today.

At 6:13 p.m. CDT (7:13 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 40 kilometres south of Pickle Lake to 35 kilometres south of St. Raphael Provincial Park to Jarvis Lake, moving east at 65 km/h.

7:13 PM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Brightsand River Provincial Park, Jarvis Lake, Watcomb Lake, Lake of Bays, Whiterock Lake, Bell Lake, Sturgeon Lake, Barge Lake, Post Lake, Glitter Lake, Hill Lake, Shikag Lake, Savant Lake, Dasent Lake, Chickadee Lake, Little Metionga Lake, Sparrow Lake, Metionga Lake, Devizes Lake and Hamilton Lake.