KENORA – FAMILY – The Coney Island 14th “Maybe Annual” Music Festival, presented by The Standard Insurance and Wawanesa, is moving to the mainland. The Festival, to be held on Sunday July 24th from noon to 5pm, will be staged at the White Cap Pavilion at the Winkler Harbourfront Park on Bernier Drive in downtown Kenora.

“With current conditions resulting from high waters on Lake of the Woods, lack of any substantial beach on Coney Island, a field that is saturated in water and thus a concern for public safety and general enjoyment, we have decided to move to the mainland this year”, said Ferg Devins Co-Founder of the festival. “Five acts will perform on the Main stage, side stage performers will be confirmed soon and of course, there will be lots of fun for the kids between sets”.

“We have our talent booked, our partners in place, our volunteers eager to assist and families from the region and visitors to the area eager to enjoy this event. Thanks to the City of Kenora Events department and Tourism Kenora staff, we are able to access the White Cap Pavilion and stage a festival this year”, said Devins.

With this critical pivot now confirmed, ConeyFest14 will move to Kenora’s Winkler Harbourfront Park at the White Cap Pavilion on Sunday, July 24th. More details will follow on the ConeyMusicFest social media accounts and on the website at coneyislandmusicfestival.com.

2022 Line Up – Main Stage – 1155 “Oh Canada” – 1200pm Karen Barg and Friends Tribute to Deb Wallace – 100pm Brandi Vezina – 200pm Scott Nolan – 300pm The 22zz – 400pm The Honest Heart Collective – SIDE STAGE Performers TBA