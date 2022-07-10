Marten Falls – WEATHER – At 8:55 p.m. CDT (9:55 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 30 kilometres west of Winisk River Provincial Park to 65 kilometres southwest of Webequie to 20 kilometres northeast of Kabania Lake, moving east at 60 km/h.

9:55 PM EDT Sunday 10 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Hazard: 80 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Winisk River Provincial Park, Bosworth Lake, Gibbons Lake, Scharf Lake, Lansdowne House and Chipai Lake.