THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit responded to a vacant residence in the 0 to 100 block of Ontario Street.

Persons were reported to be illegally occupying the residence.

Officers entered the building at 8:30 pm on July 6, 2022. The subsequent investigation led to charges against two Thunder Bay men aged 42 and 63 years, and a 27-year-old Toronto man.

All three men are charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Toronto man is also charged with Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

All three were released with future court dates.