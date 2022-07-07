THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit responded to a vacant residence in the 0 to 100 block of Ontario Street.
Persons were reported to be illegally occupying the residence.
Officers entered the building at 8:30 pm on July 6, 2022. The subsequent investigation led to charges against two Thunder Bay men aged 42 and 63 years, and a 27-year-old Toronto man.
All three men are charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The Toronto man is also charged with Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.
All three were released with future court dates.