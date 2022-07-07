KINGSVILLE ON – NEWS – Police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two southwestern Ontario production sites as part of an ongoing investigation under the Cannabis Act.

On June 28, 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed two search warrants in Kingsville, Ontario at two greenhouse locations and two associated residences.

As a result, police seized more than 45 thousand illegal cannabis plants, eight tonnes of processed illegal cannabis — estimated to be more than $61 million — and offence-related property estimated to be in excess of $300 thousand.

Charges have not been laid at this time as this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP-led PJFCET at 1-888-310-1122 or — if you wish to remain anonymous — call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The OPP-led PJFCET was provided assistance throughout this investigation by members of the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP West Region Community Street Crime Unit, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Windsor Police Service.

The PJFCET is responsible for enforcing federal and provincial cannabis laws. This dedicated team investigates criminal enterprises that illegally produce, distribute and sell cannabis that ultimately exploits and abuses the legal cannabis market.