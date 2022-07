KENORA – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment have concluded the search for a missing 16-year-old in the Town Island Area of Lake of the Woods.

Sadly, the individual was located deceased.

The family has thanked the OPP for their work and assistance, and the community for all of their support.

Foul play is not suspected, and the family is asking for privacy. No further information will be released.