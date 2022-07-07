THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Thunder Bay or western or Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is 7 in Thunder Bay this morning at 5:30 am. Humidity is at 94%, winds are very light at 4km/h from the West-Northwest.

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent possibility of showers late this morning and this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clearing skies by late this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Fort Frances

It is 17 this morning to start the day at 4:45 am CDT in Fort Frances. Winds are light from the south at 5 km/h. Humidity is at 93%.

We are forecasting cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers for Thursday. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming lighter this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see those clouds clearing out late this evening. Low 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 in Dryden at the airport this morning. Winds are from the WSW at 13 km/h and the humidity is at 99 per cent.

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will shift to be blowing from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight expect clear skies and an overnight low of 10.

Sachigo Lake

It is 11 in Sachigo Lake this morning at 05:45 am. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are from the Northwest at 8 km/h.

Skies will be clearing early this morning.

High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies and an overnight low of 10.