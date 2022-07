KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Thunderstorm Watch.

7:04 PM EDT Wednesday 06 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Winds gusts up to 90 km/h.

Pea to dime sized hail.