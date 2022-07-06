THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – As COVID-19 has wound down, the City of Thunder Bay has announced the return of live music to Marina Park with a diverse and talented line-up for the Live on the Waterfront concert series this summer.

Live on the Waterfront, presented by Ontario Power Generation, has been on the Festivals & Events Ontario’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Ontario Festivals’ list three times, most recently in 2020. The series has also won the Best New Festival/Event Achievement Award in 2018, 2020 and 2021, the Best Promotional Campaign Achievement Award in 2019, and Sponsor of the Year Achievement Awards in 2017 and 2019.

“We’re excited about in-person events this year, having missed gathering together on Wednesday nights at Marina Park for the past two years. The exciting 2022 lineup includes amazing acts and provides an opportunity to showcase our local talent,” said Louisa Costanzo, Cultural Development & Events Supervisor. “We look forward to seeing everyone at Marina Park every Wednesday this summer.”

The talent presented at Live on the Waterfront will once again be memorable. Similar to previous years, the line-up features many music genres including jazz, hip hop, country and more – and also features new and returning local favourites and Juno Award-winning headliners.

In addition to the great music, many local food vendors, artisans and community groups will be on-site. The summer performance series will end with a bang on Aug. 31, 2022, with a fireworks display following the last performance.

2022 Live on the Waterfront line-up features:

– July 13: Mood Indigo, Danielle Pollari, Cris Derksen

– July 20: Sean Skiez & Thunder Bay Hand Drummers, Tin Pan Alley, Honest Heart Collective

– July 27: Asham Stompers, MonoWhales

– Aug. 3: Conor Loughlin, JC Campbell, New Friends

– Aug. 10: Aerialists, Lockyer Boys, Sacha

– Aug. 17 (matinee): Story Time with Thunder Bay Drag Queens, Maestro Fresh Wes – Young Maestro

– Aug. 17: Chris Talarico, Jean Paul De Roover, Haviah Mighty

– Aug. 24: Goodnight Sunrise, Bran Van 3000

– Aug. 31: Tim Albertson

Funding for Live on the Waterfront is provided by the Government of Ontario.