THUNDER BAY – NEWS – 500 Donald Street East reports that pavement resurfacing work will begin on Memorial Avenue between Central Avenue and Second Avenue on Thursday, July 7th.

The work is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

Traffic on Memorial Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction.

Businesses along this section of Memorial Avenue will remain open, but access may be limited while the work progresses. Drivers are asked use adjoining streets to access businesses within the construction zone where possible, and to drive with caution near the construction.