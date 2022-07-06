KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Kenora Crime Unit have charged Kyle LEAHY in the cases of multiple fire and mischief calls.

On Tuesday June 28, 2022, at 12:48 am members of the Kenora OPP received a report of a fire at Fifth Street South and Sixth Avenue South Police responded with Kenora Fire and the fire was extinguished.

At 2:08 am the OPP were dispatched to a fire at the corner of Matheson Street South and Second Street South. Police and fire attended; everyone was evacuated from the building safely but the building was lost to the fire.

At 4:44 am the OPP were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Second Street South, to a report of damage that had occurred to a building.

While in the downtown core Police were also advised of two vehicles that were damaged and one that was set on fire.

As a result of the investigation 43-year-old Kyle LEAHY from Kenora has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) Offences:

· Arson-Damage to Property, contrary to sec. 434 CC X3

· Arson-Disregard for Human Life, contrary to sec. 433(a) CC

· Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to sec. 264.1(1)(a) CC

· Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to sec. 430(4) CC X3

The accused was arrested and held for bail.