THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Weather across the region is making a return to more seasonal temperatures after a cooler day yesterday. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 8 in Thunder Bay as of 5:45 am heading to a high of 21 under mainly clear skies. The winds this morning are at 5 km/h from the West/Northwest. Humidity is at 98%.

Fog patches will be burning off early this morning.

The UV Index will be 8 or Very High.

This evening will see some clouds by midnight and an overnight low of 8.

Fort Frances

It is 11 this morning at 4:45 am CDT in Fort Frances. The humidity is at 98%. Winds are calm at 3km/h from the east.

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 in Dryden at the Airport. Humidity is at 93%. Winds are at 8 km/h from the East/Northeast.

Wednesday will see sunny skies with increasing cloudiness by this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is 12 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Winds are from the west this morning at 9 km/h from the west. The humidity is 75%.

Sunny skies will start the morning with increasing cloudiness near noon along with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. The forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low overnight of 11.