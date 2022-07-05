ARMSTRONG – NEWS – Armstrong OPP report on a serious assault that happened on Whitesand First Nation.

On July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am EDT, members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Armstrong Detachment were notified that an assault had occurred.

The incident took place on Miigizi Meekana Drive in Whitesand First Nation.

Armstrong OPP and Superior North Emergency Medical Services attended the scene. The victim was transported to Thunder Bay hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas KWANDEBANCE, 22 of Whitesand First Nation and Jeremiah LACHINETTE, 19 of Thunder Bay were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, contrary to sec. 268 of the Criminal Code (CC).

Jayden LACHINETTE, 22 of Thunder Bay was also arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, contrary to sec. of the CC. He faces two additional counts of failure to comply with a release order, contrary to sec. 145(5)(a) of the CC.

All parties appeared before an Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 3, 2022 to answer to the charges.

