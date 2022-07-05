WINNIPEG – NEWS – The victims of a stabbing and assault in Winnipeg on July 1st were Ukrainian refugees from the war in their home country.

Winnipeg Police reported that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, Central District officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Israel Asper Way.

Police located two adult victims in their twenties in front of the Human Rights Museum.

One of the males was bleeding profusely with a life-threatening injury. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and stabilized, while the second victim who had been bear sprayed was treated and released.

Investigators determined the two victims were walking in the area when they bumped into an oncoming group of individuals. An altercation resulted in the two victims being assaulted by the unknown suspects. The suspects fled on foot, and two bystanders quickly ran to aid the victim in medical distress.

The two were Ukrainian refugees they hade been living in Winnipeg for about two weeks after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reports are after this attack the two are going to depart from Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).