NIPIGON – NEWS – On July 1, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm EDT, members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment were advised of an incident that occurred at Wolf River Falls in Dorian Township.

Three people were attempting to cross at the top of the waterfalls when two of the individuals were swept away by the strong current.

Nipigon OPP, Superior North Emergency Medical Services and Thunder Bay City Fire Department High Angle Recovery Team were dispatched to the scene.

One individual was transported to hospital by ORNGE Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Life saving measures were attempted on the other individual who was swept over the falls, however Pooja YVAS, age 25 of Thunder Bay was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no foul play suspected. A coroner’s examination is scheduled to take place in Thunder Bay.

Members of the public are reminded of the dangers of fast-moving waters. Currents may be stronger than average this year, after many areas have experienced flooding. People and pets should check with locals to ensure that the area is safe before entering the water.