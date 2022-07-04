THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police stepped in to end another drug-related home invasion.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit (C.O.R.E.) officers responded to a call to check the welfare of a vulnerable resident in the 1100 block of Donald Street East on Thursday June 30, 2022.

Upon arrival, C.O.R.E. officers observed evidence of illicit drugs. The investigation revealed that the residence appeared to have been taken over to facilitate drug trafficking.

Substances believed to be cocaine and fentanyl were seized, along with a quantity of cash. A male from the Toronto area was subsequently arrested inside the residence.

22-year-old Kyle Young has been charged with:

– 2 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

– 1 count of Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Young has been released from custody with conditions for a future court date.