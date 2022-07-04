THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Canada Day for an estimated crowd of over 6000 people was enjoyed out on Highway 61 at the Country Cafe.

There were lots of activities that kept the crowd enthralled including music, lots for kids to do, including a car show, great food, and spectacular fireworks.

Camp Quality and the Regional Food Bank were the beneficiaries.

This was the first annual Canada Day event that Walter Marchese put together.

Based on the reviews and response, it certainly was welcomed and enjoyed by all.