THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Primary Response officers responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision in the 200 block of Grenville Avenue at 11:50 pm on Friday July 1st.

It had been reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle which was in a parking lot at this location.

When police officers arrived, Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue were on scene, dealing with the vehicle which was on fire.

Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle had been pulled out by a witness to the collision. Superior North EMS transported the driver to hospital for treatment. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A 60-year-old male driver was taken into custody after receiving treatment at TBRHSC and charged with Impaired Operation of a Vehicle and Dangerous Driving.

He was released on an appearance notice with a court date of August 23, 2022.