Following up on the astounding success of her debut single ‘4K’ which has been streamed over a million times on all platforms, Mexican- American Rapper Briii returns with an EP of premium quality. Titled ‘Bad Intentions’ and featuring 6 tracks which are set to eclipse her previous success, she once again delivers stunning rhymes and extraordinary beats in an intoxicating musical experience.

Rapping and songwriting was always a part of her destiny, but her life initially went down a different path. A strong and fiercely independent woman blessed with the cultural heritage of her upbringing, Briii’s journey to becoming an exceptional recording artist began in front of the camera as a model. Performing in over three hundred video shoots alongside Gunna, Young Thug, Future, Tyga, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Da Baby, Blueface, Drakeo the Ruler, Young Dolph, Jack Harlow and more, gave her the insights needed to switch lanes and pursue her dreams.

Now taking her place in the spotlight, she has transformed herself from the model previously known as Briana Brigitte Creta into the mind-blowing rapper and songwriter “Briii”. Recognized for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, she is dynamic, fluid, sassy and multi-talented as she pursues a career on the grandest of scales.

That desire to become one of the biggest names in the game is reinforced with the release of ‘Bad Intentions’. Immediately upon its release, debuting at #26 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, the EP is yet another step towards the road to success. From the incredible opening track, the EP demonstrates the phenomenal versatility that Briii possesses. Raw and in your face lyrics, bold and authentic, with a focus on wordplay, her story telling, and messaging is on point and resonates with audiences everywhere. A collection of tracks which will solidify her reputation as an artist to be reckoned with, there is no denying that ‘Bad Intentions’ is making a statement that fans of hip hop music will surely take notice of.

From the club to the streets, Briii is the sassy-styled “good girl with bad intentions”. Supported by the popular rapper, Kid Buu, the climb to the top of the mountain is assured. The future is a place of limitless potential and no matter the intention, the outcome for Briii looks overly promising.

Track Listing for “Bad Intentions”. (Click to Preview)

Bad Intentions Take It There Throw Sumn Sorry Sis 4K Movie

Keep up with Briii at her social profiles below.

https://www.instagram.com/brianacreta/

https://twitter.com/brianabcreta

https://m.facebook.com/BriiiMusic/