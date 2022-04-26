THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The War Amps begins its 2022 key tag mailing to Thunder Bay residents this week with the theme “You Make Our Programs Possible.” Donations to the Key Tag Service provide vital support to amputees across the country including Leah Cameron, of Thunder Bay.

Leah is a right leg amputee and grew up with The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The War Amps has been there for me and my family since I was born. They made sure that I had the artificial legs I needed to be active and to be like any other child,” says Leah. “They taught me to be proud of being an amputee and to know that my amputation is not a barrier in life. These are lessons I still carry with me every day.”

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs, including CHAMP. The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities, and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.