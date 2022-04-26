THUNDER BAY – As the Thunder Bay Kings prepare to head off to Virden, Man., in a couple days for the under-18 AAA TELUS Cup West Regional event, they now know who each of their opponents will be.

Thunder Bay, who defeated the Kenora Thistles, to claim the Hockey Northwestern Ontario district crown, opens up play at the four-team event Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET as they take on the host Southwest Cougars.

Next up will be a contest Friday at 6 p.m. ET as they take on the winners of the Manitoba U-18 Hockey League, the Winnipeg Wild.

Winnipeg rallied from a two-game deficit to upend the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 6-3 road win in a fifth and deciding contest over the weekend.

The Kings will then take on perennial power, the Notre Dame Hounds, the title holders from Saskatchewan Saturday, which features a 1:30 p.m. start.

Notre Dame swept the Warman Wildcats in three straight in their league final.

From there, the top two teams in round robin play will meet in the title game at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

The West Regional champion will then advance to compete in TELUS Cup Canadian national U-18 tournament May 16-22, in Okotoks, Alta.

TELUS Cup West Regional schedule

@ Virden, Man.

All start times ET

Thursday, April 28

Notre Dame vs. Winnipeg 6 p.m.

Thunder Bay vs. Southwest 9 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Winnipeg vs. Thunder Bay 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Southwest 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Thunder Bay vs. Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.

Southwest vs. Winnipeg 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

2nd round robin vs. 1st round robin 3 p.m.

Winner advances to TELUS Cup Canadian U-18 championship, May 16-22 in Okotoks, Alta.