THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – “Together with its dedicated work force, in 2021 Tbaytel made strategic investments, invaluable partnerships and capital decisions that continued to see an ambitious fibre roll-out for its serving territory, lay groundwork for the launch of 5G and fine-tune the products and services that Thunder Bay and northern Ontario depends on to bring them a world-class network,” says Tbaytel Municipal Board Chair Jack Jamieson.

Tbaytel provided the company’s annual shareholder report to City Council on Monday, April 25 and released Forward Together: 2021 Report to the Community.

The report highlights key accomplishments from the past year, Tbaytel’s strategic direction and summarizes financial information.

It also highlights a number of new products and services and how Tbaytel along with its authorized dealers throughout northern Ontario continued to provide a safe, consistent and vital service for our communities as 2021 continued to change the way people in our region live and work.

“Tbaytel and northern Ontario moved forward together in a number of ways in 2021,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

“Strategic partnerships, a strong financial performance, investments and innovations in our products and services and the continued trust in Tbaytel from our customers all contributed to an incredibly successful year. Tbaytel is proud to play such an essential role in our region and we look forward to another strong performance, together, in 2022.”

Tbaytel continued to be a good neighbour in 2021 through its Tbaytel for Good sponsorship program, contributing more than $719,000 to organizations, people and events in 10 communities. Some highlights include Wake the Giant, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine’s Tbaytel Entrance Award fund and the largest ever Tbaytel for Good Community Fund awards to-date.

This past year saw Tbaytel continue to bring its products and services to more people than ever before with new mobility towers and the addition of LTE to sites throughout the region to increase the speed and capacity of its mobility network. Tbaytel also secured partnerships with the Thunder Bay Economic Development Commission, Oliver-Paipoonge, Terrace Bay and Marathon to provide state-of-the-art Fibre service to those areas in the coming years. Continued Fibre investment in Thunder Bay means Tbaytel can now deliver Fibre to 97 per cent of the City of Thunder Bay.

Tbaytel heightened its focus on cost control and efficiencies in service delivery in order to maintain balance of continued network investment with strong financial performance. More than $217 million in revenue was earned for 2021 demonstrating the strong support Tbaytel has from its loyal customer base which directly correlates to a total fixed and performance dividend of $ 21.9 million to the city of Thunder Bay that ultimately reduces local property tax bills by approximately 8.75 per cent. Since its inception in 2004, Tbaytel has returned more than $339 million in dividends to the city.

Board Chair Jack Jamieson adds, “I would like to thank Tbaytel’s President & CEO, the executive management team, our board of directors and all Tbaytel employees for their hard work and commitment.”

To view or download Forward Together: 2021 Report to the Community please visit tbaytel.net/communityreport