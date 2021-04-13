Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is looking to support big dreams in Northern Ontario as Tbaytel announced Tuesday that it will be removing its previous funding categories and instead will give away three $10,000 grants this year for the first time ever.

From Tuesday, April 13 until Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. EST, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a project, idea or initiative.

“We know it’s been a challenging year for those organizations in our region that show up time and time again to make a difference in Northern Ontario,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“A $10,000 grant could be a game-changer for an idea, a service or a program that an organization may have always wanted to deliver but didn’t have the opportunity. This year’s Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is looking to make those big ideas, those big dreams a reality.”

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is designed to be inclusive, supporting initiatives of all different scopes. Submissions can be for anything from equipment and supplies to the development of new client programming. Past winners have included educational programming, community patrols, arts projects and more. The submission process is easy, and just takes a 60-second video and a few questions to be considered. Semi-finalists will be selected by a judging panel of community members and announced Monday, May 31. Winners of the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund will be determined by public voting, which will take place from Monday, May 31 to Friday June 11. Winners of the three $10,000 grants will be announced Friday, June 18.

To apply for funding or for more information on the fund and past winners visit www.tbaytelforgood.net.