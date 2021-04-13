EMO – COVID-19 OUTBREAK – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Calvary Baptist Church in Emo. There are now five confirmed cases related to a service held over Easter weekend.

All identified close contacts have been notified and told to self-isolate.

Anyone who attended the church on Easter weekend should self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

“This situation shows how easy the virus can spread, even among people you know and trust. It also reinforces the importance of wearing a mask/strong> when near others (including outdoors), and staying 2 metres away from anyone you do not live with,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization.

Most common symptoms:

fever

dry cough

tiredness

Less common symptoms:

aches and pains

sore throat

diarrhoea

conjunctivitis

headache

loss of taste or smell

a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

Serious symptoms:

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

chest pain or pressure

loss of speech or movement

Seek immediate medical attention if you have serious symptoms. Always call before visiting your doctor or health facility.

People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.

On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.

If the public has questions, they can visit www.nwhu.on.ca/covid19 or call the NWHU’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-468-2240.