Scaling up your metalworking operations, or even entering the market at this level right out of the gate, requires carefully planning and precise execution to help you stand alongside the incumbents in this industry.

To avoid rivals getting the better of you if you are new to the scene, it’s worth seeking out strategies that optimize your ability to succeed, even when overseeing large operations. Let’s look at a few ways this can be achieved without costing the Earth.

Second hand machinery represents excellent value

To up your metalworking game, you’ll definitely need the right equipment to get the job done. The problem is that the price of new machinery can be prohibitive, especially if you are already stretching your budget to breaking point with your attempts to level up.

Thankfully the second hand machinery market is an ideal solution for companies that find themselves in this scenario. You can find a selection of used saw machines from Revelation Machinery, for example, that will be both more cost-effective than their all-new counterparts, and also provide almost identical performance capabilities and features.

So long as you stick to selecting second hand gear from reputable sources, and look out for units that haven’t been well looked after by previous owners, there is no reason not to take this route.

Steep material costs can be offset by reducing waste

Material waste which comes about from metalworking is all part of typical manufacturing processes. However, that doesn’t mean you should settle for suboptimal levels of waste being generated on the production line. In fact, this will be a more expensive mistake to make if you are operating at scale.

One of the best ways to drive down waste, especially at a time when material costs are volatile, is to focus on quality assurance. Implementing more rigorous checks throughout metalworking procedures, rather than only looking into the quality of components at the end, will mean you can spot where you are going wrong sooner, and steer clear of unnecessary waste as a result.

Even if you are able to collect and recycle faulty components or off-cuts, this has associated costs, so small reductions make a big difference.

Safety becomes exponentially important

There is no excuse for cutting corners when it comes to safety in a metalworking context regardless of the scale you are dealing with. Even so, it should be a headline concern for organizations that are upping their efforts to take on the frontrunners in this market segment, because shortcomings can have major negative ramifications.

If safety standards slip and an employee is injured, then the fallout will be significant. You’ll have to put up with downtime, make do without a skilled team member on hand for the duration of their recovery, account for the likelihood of regulator action against your organization, and also be prepared to encounter damage to the reputation of your brand.

Again, this will lead to greater costs for your company which can be avoided in the first place. And the larger your operations, the more damaging and disruptive a lack of safety standards will be.

Client satisfaction is key to growth

To justify scaling up your metalworking setup, you need to have the orders in place that will make this worthwhile.

Keeping clients satisfied, in the case that you take projects on from the outside and don’t just pursue your own schemes, must be a priority.

It’s not just about hitting deadlines and offering a good quality end product, but also about being good at things like communication. Thus the administrative side of running your business has to be given equal attention as the practical application of machinery and manpower.