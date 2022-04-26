DRYDEN – NEWS – The OPP report that a second individual, who was wanted in connection with a suspicious death in the City of Dryden, has now been arrested.

On March 16, 2022 Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a person in medical distress. The individual, Kara-Lynn PUSHIE, age 30 of Dryden was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital by Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS). A post-mortem was conducted on March 17, 2022.

On March 25, 2022, the OPP identified two suspects in relation to a suspicious death. A 34-year old male was arrested at that time and is now before the courts. An arrest warrant was issued for a second individual.

Nashawn Trevel BEALS, aged 19 of Toronto was arrested on April 21, 2022 by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service. He faces the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Fail to comply with a Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 CC

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) CC

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) CC

Obstructing Justice, contrary to section 129 CC

Nashawn Trevel BEALS was remanded in custody until a scheduled court appearance on April 26 and April 27, 2022.

The investigation by the Dryden OPP, which is assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is continuing.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.