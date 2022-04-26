EAR FALLS – On April 25th, 2022 at approximately 11:25 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along Chestnut Street, within the Township of Ear Falls.

Through their investigation, police determined that the operator of the motor vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

The operator was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests. Once at detachment, the operator refused to provide suitable samples of breath.

As a result of the investigation Tyler MONCRIEF, 33, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code;

1x Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

1x Explosives – Making or possessing for unlawful purpose (Dual/Hybrid), contrary to Section 82(1) of the Criminal Code;

1x Disobey stop sign – Stop wrong place, contrary to Section 136(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act;

1x Driving while under suspension, contrary to Section 53(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act;

MONCRIEF was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on June 16th, 2022 at 9:00 am CDT to answer to the charges.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways.

Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.