Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 29-year-old Lenaya ROUNDHEAD.

Family who are reporting her on this date have not communicated with Lenaya ROUNDHEAD since August 2021.

Lenaya ROUNDHEAD is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’7” tall with a thin build. She has brown eyes and brown hair. No clothing descriptors at this time.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.