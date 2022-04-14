Thunder Bay – An early evening structural fire was reported at approximately 7:10 pm Wednesday night from numerous tenants of the multi-unit apartment complex. The fire was in an apartment building on the 200 block of Vickers Street.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene where they encountered thick black smoke coming from a first storey window in the unit on fire so immediately charged a line for an exterior transitional attack.

The initial report was that all the tenant’s self-evacuated so fire crews gained access through the open doors to aggressively attack the fire and complete a primary search for any occupants.

The kitchen fire was quickly knocked down and under control but not before sustaining heavy damage to the first floor apartment. The primary search was completed with nothing found and all occupants safely accounted for.

Numerous other pumpers were busy securing a water supply as well as advancing back up lines to the fire location.

The second alarm units were redeployed to other locations as this fire was quickly made under control by the Senior Officer on the scene. This fire has been deemed accidental due to cooking and the public is reminded to never leave anything on the stove unattended.

The 3 occupants of this apartment could not return due to the extensive fire damages so the local Red Cross was called to assist with their needs.

Responding units included 5 pumpers, 1 pumper rescue, an Aerial Ladder and the Platoon Chiefs Command Unit.