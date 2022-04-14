Thunder Bay – NEWS – Synergy North is reporting numerous power outages this morning.

Thunder Bay power outage in South Neebing area. Areas affected include Highway 61, 15th Side Road, 20th Side Road, Mountain Road, Loch Lomond Road and surrounding streets. Approximately 500 customers affected. Crews are on route and estimated time of restoration is 12:00 pm.

Thunder Bay power outage in Grandview, Jumbo Gardens, County park area. Major streets include Red River Road Junot Avenue / Dawson Road and surrounding streets.

Approximately 700 customers affected. Crews are on route and current estimated time of restoration is 8:00 am.

Thunder Bay power outage between John St Road and Government Road up to Townline Road. Cause was tree contact with line. Estimated time of restoration is 10:00 am.