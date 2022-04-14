Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Overnight snow will make travel challenging today. Weather advisories and warnings are in effect across the region.

A winter storm tracking over northern Ontario is bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow to the region. The heaviest snow is expected to continue this morning. Snow is forecast to taper to light snow late this morning and continue into Friday morning.

Thunder Bay

A Winter Travel Advisory is in effect for the city of Thunder Bay. Roads crews are out clearing major routes. Thunder Bay Transit is operating.

Environment Canada says that snow at times heavy will continue with an estimated five more centimetres of snow possible. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High of +3. Wind chill -8 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low overnight of -44. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Fort Frances

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Fort Frances. Snow at times heavy is forecast with another five centimetres of wet heavy snow expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for Thursday of +1. Wind chill -6 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued periods of snow. Local amounts expected of two centimetres. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a Winter Storm Warning. Snow at times heavy is expected this morning. Another five centimetres is likely. Winds will be from the northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1 with the wind chill at -13 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow with another two centimetres expected. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It might be April but today Sachigo Lake is having a Winter Day. Snow at times heavy along with blowing snow with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres is forecast. Winds will be from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 70. High of only -9. The wind chill near -23.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued snow at times heavy along with blowing snow. Another 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will be from the north at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near -11. Wind chill near -21.