Tens of thousands of road accidents occur in Ontario alone each year, many of which result in serious injuries. Therefore, it is vital that you take the utmost care when behind the wheel.

Even if you are involved in a car accident, as long as you remember to do certain things before you hit the road and while you are driving, you can reduce your chances of suffering an injury.

If You Are Injured, Consult an Experienced Lawyer

If you are injured in a car accident, you may be able to gain financial compensation, so you should consult an experienced car accident lawyer to discuss your options.

When the accident is the fault of the other driver, due to negligence or recklessness, you could receive compensation to cover your medical costs and loss of income. You could also receive damages for the pain and suffering you experience as a result of the injury.

But if you remember to do the following four things, you can minimize your chances of being injured in the first place.

1. Wear Your Seatbelt Correctly

Seatbelts are in your car for a reason. They protect lives.

You should always ensure that you have your seatbelt on before you start your car. You should also make sure your passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

Furthermore, ensure you are all wearing your seatbelts properly. If they are not worn correctly, the seatbelts will not be able to do their jobs to the maximum ability and injuries are more likely to occur.

Your seatbelt should be across your lap, not across your abdomen, and the shoulder belt should cross your upper torso and shoulder. It should not cross your neck.

2. Sit Up Straight

Seatbelts are not the only safety feature in cars. Most cars now have airbags to protect you when an accident happens.

However, airbags can also cause injuries themselves if you do not remember to always sit up straight. Your posture matters.

For instance, the airbag could cause you harm when it goes off if you are leaning against the window. By sitting up straight behind the wheel, you can avoid airbag injuries from happening.

Also, passengers should sit up straight, too. If they put their feet up on the dashboard, they are more likely to experience airbag injuries.

3. Adjust Your Headrest

Whiplash is one of the most common car accident injuries. It happens when your neck’s soft tissue is hyperextended.

To minimize your chances of suffering from severe whiplash, you should adjust the headrest accordingly before you start your journey.

Make sure the top of the headrest is level with the top of your head. Also, after adjusting, make sure the headrest is locked into position.

4. Pay Attention to the Road

In addition to taking the right measures to ensure your safety behind the wheel, you can further minimize your chances of being injured in a car accident when you remember to always pay attention to the road and follow all motoring rules.

If you speed or are under the influence of alcohol while driving, you are much more likely to be involved in an accident and sustain injuries. So, never drink and drive, and always obey the speed limit.

You should also not drive while distracted, such as using your phone, and never follow other vehicles too closely, as that can result in collisions.

Always consider the road conditions, too. For instance, if the roads are icy, you need to take extra precautions and drive much more carefully.

At the end of the day, the more mindful you are when driving, the lesser chance you have of being injured in an accident.