Motor Culture Australia hasn’t been around for more than a couple of years, but its innovative concept is already having a huge effect on the Australian automotive scene. That’s because the company routinely gives away top-of-the-line cars and motorcycles to its members and also, incidentally, donates generously to a variety of needy charities.

Motor Culture is an automotive membership rewards program that began as the seed of an idea back in 2018. What started as a few photos and contests posted on Instagram has now grown into a thriving and rapidly expanding membership site with over 100,000 members. The giveaways are phenomenal, ranging from big ticketed items such as supercars and bikes, to getaways, gift cards and car gadgets.

Members also have access to other benefits that include

Discounts on parts and services with Motor Culture’s partners

A step-by-step guide on how to flip cars and motorcycles

VIP access to car meets and events across the country

50% savings on Motor Culture apparel

A suite of tools and calculators for vehicle-related expenses

And a lot more

There’s nothing quite like Motor Culture Australia in the automotive industry anywhere else in the world. Founder Tom McPherson says that people often have a hard time understanding the concept.

“We’re here because of our passion for all things cars,” he says. “MCA was created as a safe, positive environment on the automotive scene that’s free from bullying, negative comments and unsafe behaviour. We’re all about giving back to our members as well as the community – that’s our primary goal.”

McPherson adds that forming a genuine relationship with members and customers is important.

“We invite our members to take part in all our events and social nights. We have successfully created a real culture that you can feel is present in the company. And we are proud to say that we are always pushing the boundaries and setting trends in our industry by doing things no one else has, or is, doing.”

It’s a novel concept. But McPherson and his team hope to inspire others with their mission to give back. Donating to charity is also a part of what they do, with a ‘Social Responsibility Program’ that supports various Australian charities such as the Black Dog Institute, The Hummingbird House, and The Smith Family. Motor Culture has a corporate company agreement with The Smith Family where 1% profit from every revenue stream of the company is donated to The Smith Family to help those in need.

Current giveaways include an HSV Maloo GTSR, Mercedes AMG C63s and Land Cruiser, while recent prizes have included Harley Davidsons, BMWs, Lamborghinis and Audis. The company also hosts a monthly Cars and Culture event in Brisbane where everyone is welcome to bring their cars to put on show, and members can enjoy free food and coffee.

Motor Culture Australia is changing lives as the company continues to grow and diversify. With talk of expanding internationally, the platform certainly has a bright future. For more information, visit the website at https://www.motorcultureaustralia.com/.