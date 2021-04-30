It only takes one diet plan to change your life forever. After trying and struggling with several other weight loss programs and diet plans, Mary Thomas has finally found the one that works for her, which has allowed her to begin a new and happier life. Listen to her tell the story of her weight loss success below.

What changes did you see after starting Speed Keto?

Well, my eating habits, for one. I used to snack a lot, but now I don’t. I don’t eat dairy or nuts anymore either. I mean I thought I would miss them, but I’ve been feeling so much better since quitting them. And I’m now more structured with my eating. I’ve taken responsibility for my actions, and I’m more focused on my health and well-being than ever before. I have actually put myself first!

Then, I’m more active now. I’ve always been an on-the-go person all the time but now I’m really feeling like the Energizer Bunny! You can’t stop me!

Every morning, I wake up happy knowing that I won’t feel pain in my joints. My knees don’t hurt anymore, and to me, this is priceless. Right before I started Speed Keto, I had so much pain in my knees. I travel quite a bit, and I was suffering so much in Europe, I had to buy special shoes. They were ugly shoes, too. I love fashion, and these shoes were not it!

So, this is a lifestyle for me now, and I could do it for the rest of my life. That’s the key! I’ve embraced this way of eating and thinking, and I simply love it! I am healthier today than I have ever been in my life. I’ve got no regrets, and I am forever grateful.

Did you try other diet plans before? How did they compare to Speed Keto?

Oh gosh, I did. I’ve done Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, Nutri System, the all-liquid diet through the hospital, the cabbage diet, and I could go on and on. I even had lap band surgery. But then I had it removed because of acid reflux. I did lose 100 pounds, but after all the diets and the lap band, I just gained most of it back, and then some! I have struggled and struggled!

Not one single diet has helped me. None of these diets showed me how to change my eating habits. That was exactly what I needed.

I love to dance, so I took Zumba classes, and I noticed this one lady who was losing so much weight. She told me about Speed Keto. So, I bought it, but it took me several months to start. By then I was desperate. I was going up and down the same pounds. Frustrating! I bought a big calendar and I wrote down what I was going to eat daily. I loved the results, and I’m still loving them.

I know I’m a work in progress, but I feel fabulous! I have gotten my life back, and I hear I look 20 years younger. I am loving myself. It’s a priceless feeling. I am conquering the knowledge that it takes for my body to change! It’s just amazing.

How do you feel that you don’t need to take “diet pills” or exogenous ketones while doing Speed Keto?

When I was a teenager, I used to take diet pills. That was until my brother showed me an autopsy of a woman who took them, and who died with a hole in her heart. That scared me so much that I quit. Thank goodness, too, that I only took them for a couple of months.

Now, I love this way of eating because I can interchange my meals. I can still go to restaurants. I can still eat real food, not packaged food or liquids. I have options!

With the lap band, I was always throwing up. That’s how I lost a lot of weight, but I still didn’t learn how to eat. So, yes, I gained most of that weight back.

But Speed Keto is simple, flexible, and the recipes are all enjoyable. I didn’t cook much before Speed Keto but now I’m proud of myself. Now I know what the spice rack is for! I’m cooking now, and my friends are actually kind of astounded that I’m sharing my food with them. They love it, too. Happy me!

Why did you make Speed Keto your lifestyle?

I did it because Speed Keto does everything for you. I don’t have to count points or anything. It’s ready to use, out of the box. It’s real food, too. It’s flexible, and that’s what I’m all about. You know, I love being on the go, and this lifestyle is definitely perfect for me. I can travel knowing that I can sustain this way of eating anywhere I go.

Now, I’m the happiest that I have ever been in my life. You can see it in my whole appearance! My heart and my body are healthy. I don’t feel pain anymore, and I know that I’m worth it. Above all, I am loving myself!

Which specific Speed Keto plan did you follow? Intermittent Fasting, Non-fasting, Vegan, or Vegetarian?

My weight loss journey began with keto and IF. In around 6 months, I lost around 30 pounds. I mean, I still made mistakes, but I kept going. Every day, I was feeling better and better. I learned about the benefits of fasting, and I started watching videos to increase my knowledge. And since I grew up in a family of carnivores, keto also went with what I loved to eat, and what I was used to eating. So, I loved it.

Then I was told about Speed Keto. I waited a couple of months before I started. My weight started to drop off, and the inches soon followed. Again, I’m not perfect, and I made so many mistakes. I picked the products with sugar, for one, but I kept going.

Today, I love my weight loss journey because I’ve learned to love the daily process. I am cooking more, and I enjoy it. When I was around 10 years old, I was in the kitchen with my mom, and she asked me to cut a tomato. I did it, but all the juice and seeds came out. She told me I had done it wrong, and I didn’t belong in the kitchen. So, I never really learned to cook well. I just survived because I knew every great restaurant around me, and I also knew who could cater. But now, I’m good in the kitchen, and I’m proud of that.

You might think that the daily process isn’t important, but it actually is. That’s where the knowledge and consistency come from. Those things have helped me become successful.

Do you want to continue Speed Keto?

I will continue living my Speed Keto lifestyle. Why? Because it works. It’s sustainable, flexible, and I just love the food. To me, that’s a no-brainer!

I cannot wait until I reach my goal, and move on to maintenance. Harlan has a lot of great recipe books and desserts that I would love to try. I’m going to reach my goal soon, and I honestly can’t wait!

Besides, my friends and family are so proud of me now. Most importantly, I am proud of myself! Thank you Speed Keto!