Although buying software may sound simple, it can be incredibly painful. It can be challenging to make sense of marketing materials from vendors and narrow down the right product. Backchannels can also help you find out what users think about the product. It is a time-consuming task.

In addition to doing all of the research, it is crucial to ensure that the software you select will allow you to navigate any industry changes in the future.

You might consider factors that may impact your tech investment before you jump on the HR software. Contrary to popular belief, buying software does not end with your money being transferred and the product delivered. Many factors should be considered. Here are some tips to help you make the right decision when buying HR software. Continue reading to learn more.

On-premise vs. On-Demand

Traditionally, this was the most popular deployment method for this product category. However, cloud deployment has been more popular recently due to the many benefits such as monthly payments, access anywhere, no need for upgrades, and many others.

User Experience

Back-end HR systems such as payroll or benefits administrators may not be used by many people with technical backgrounds. These systems must be easy to use and intuitive. Buyers today are looking for a combination of user experience and self-service capabilities.

HR Data and Analytics

A recent trend is an increase in the importance of HR data and a greater focus on reporting tools. The data revolution is likely to impact almost all aspects of modern business, except the HR department. Although HR has not been quick to grasp the importance of data, the shift from administrative support toward strategic leadership is continuing. Data has become a key lever for competitive advantage.

The size of the HR staff

A company’s size will determine how many HR employees it needs. Companies rarely consider hiring an HR leader until they have 50 or more employees. The number of employees strongly influences the type of software that is required. Smaller, growing businesses may not need talent management as much as the ability to manage each employee’s pay and benefits. However, small and growing businesses need to have some talent management functionality, especially in recruiting automation. Smaller companies may also outsource benefits and pay specialist HR.

Mobile

After a slow start, mobile capabilities have become mainstream in the HR sector. The most important area is recruitment. Recruiting processes are slowly moving to a mobile-friendly environment. Many job seekers use their mobile devices to find jobs. Companies are now using mobile to connect mobile candidate outreach with traditional applicant tracking systems.

Demos are available on YouTube

Demos can be very helpful in evaluating HR systems. Demos allow you to see all the product’s features and give you an overview. Software vendors can arrange demos from your location. These demos involve vendor visits, where the product’s benefits and system setbacks can be presented.

Avoid Installation and Implementation Problems

You can shop for HR software without worrying by looking for companies with IT staff who are competent and experienced. Technical support should be available 24/7 if you have any system problems after installation. Ask the vendor whether it offers repairs and how long it takes to fix such issues. If the answers to these questions are not satisfactory, you might want to look for another provider.