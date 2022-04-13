Thunder Bay – WEATHER UPDATE – Weather warnings and advisories are in effect across almost all of the region.

We are starting to get word of the storm impact on transportation. North Star Air shares, “Due to the current Spring storm moving through Northwestern Ontario, all NSA scheduled passenger flights out of Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout are cancelled today.”

The strong low pressure system, an infamous Colorado low, is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow is expected to begin this evening and continue through Thursday into Friday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 45 centimetres are possible with the heaviest snow falling Thursday.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Starting in the west, in Winnipeg it is starting to get nasty. Snow at times heavy and blowing snow has started. Today with winds from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60 there is ten to twenty centimetres of snow expected. Some are reporting near white-out conditions.

Prairie blizzards can be a real hazard. As an aside back in the mid 1970s in one of Winnipeg’s famous blizzards, I crossed the street from our home to the one across the street. The neighbour was in need of an axe. That short trip in the blinding snow took over an hour. In normal conditions it would have been a two minute back and forth.

Kenora

Snow at times heavy combined with local blowing snow. Kenora can expect five to ten centimetres today. Winds this afternoon will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The City of Kenora is declaring a Significant Weather Event related to Snow Accumulation in line with Section 4.1 of ONTARIO REGULATION 239/02 Minimum Maintenance Standards for Municipal Highways.

Declaring a Significant Weather Event related to snow accumulation is a way to advise our residents, pedestrians and motorists to expect winter maintenance service delays due to the current winter storm event. The City is deploying resources to address road conditions as a result of the storm.

Please be cautious on roads and sidewalks during the Significant Weather Event as road conditions can vary drastically during a Significant Weather Event.

Winter Maintenance service priorities are currently focused on main roads – arterials and collectors – as well as sidewalks. Staff are doing the best they can with the significant snowfall and wind; however, clearing is taking significantly longer due to the volume of snow we received and the challenges associated with this.

Kenora officials request your patience as snow clearing team work on plowing the roads. Please allow snow plows and winter maintenance equipment sufficient time and space to perform their work. Do not pass a snowplow. We also recommend avoiding any non-essential travel during the storm event.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow will be at times heavy. Expect snow mixed with rain near noon. Local blowing snow will make visibility an issue. Snowfall amounts of five to ten centimetres are expected through to this evening. Winds are from the east at 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Sioux Lookout

Snow at times heavy combined with local blowing snow. Five centimetres of snow is expected today. Winds are from the northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Thunder Bay

The heavy rain has not started yet in Thunder Bay. This afternoon expect rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Winds are strong from the east at 40 km/h becoming northeast 20 gusting to 50 early this afternoon.

511 is not reporting any road closures or accidents as of noon.

