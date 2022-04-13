WINNIPEG – Roads Update – RCMP in Manitoba continually assessed highway conditions overnight and continue to monitor the conditions this morning.

The anticipated widespread highway closures across southern Manitoba were not required.

At this time, Highway 75 from Morris to the border and Highway 1 from Elie to Austin are officially closed.

Highway conditions continue to deteriorate & more official closures are possible throughout the day.

The Manitoba RCMP urges caution if you must travel & to stay off closed highways.