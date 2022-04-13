M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) Crime Unit have now laid murder charges in connection to a shooting in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, UCCM, Manitoulin OPP and Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a residence on Pine Street regarding a person who had been shot and later died of their injuries. The deceased has been identified as Brandan BROOKS, a 30-year-old from Toronto.

As a result of their investigation, the following people were arrested and charged in connection to the case:

Jerome FULLER, 20-years-old from Newmarket has been charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Public Mischief, contrary to section 140(1)(b) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Sajieth KAMARAJ, 26-years-old from Markham has been charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Umainesan MANUEL, 30-years-old from Scarborough has been charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Warren MILLS, 21-years-old from Brampton has been charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Jeromie SIMON, 20-years-old from Brampton has been charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Public Mischief, contrary to section 140(1)(b) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

The accused individuals remain in custody with a court appearance scheduled for April 19, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.

The investigation is continuing by the UCCM Crime Unit in conjunction with the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, the OPP North East Region Support Team, the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Forensic Identification Service, the North East Region Emergency Response Team and the North East Region Canine Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity related to this case to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.