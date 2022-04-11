NIPIGON – NEWS – On April 10, 2022 at approximately 9:09 am EDT, an officer from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Nipigon.

While speaking with the driver, it was determined that they had been consuming alcohol.

The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

Jason Orest GRECICA, age 31, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on June 7th, 2022.