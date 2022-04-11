Thunder Bay – WEATHER – All of Western Ontario and parts of Northern Ontario are under weather advisories this morning.

Snow is in the forecast for Monday across much of the region.

The real weather issue however is that a strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times. Total snowfall amounts in excess of 40 centimetres are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

There is considerable uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Winter storm watches or warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay there is light snow falling from the east this morning. Rain mixed with snow that will be changing to snow will be ending this morning followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers.

Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High for Monday of +6.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Winds will blow from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -8.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is under a Special Weather Advisory. Snow will be ending this morning then clearing. Two centimetres of the white stuff is expected. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High +8.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -8 with the wind chill making it feel more like -12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a Special Weather Advisory. Environment Canada is predicting a major winter storm will be impacting the weather come Wednesday bringing as much as 40 centimetres of snow.

For Monday, the light snow will be ending late this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Snowfall amount of two centimetres is likely. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High for Monday of +7. Wind chill -5 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -8.

Sachigo Lake

It is plus 2 with rain this morning to start your week in Sachigo Lake. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of rain mixed with snow are expected near noon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High +5 with the wind chill at -4 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of rain mixed with snow ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -6. Wind chill -12 overnight.