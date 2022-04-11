Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a remarkable 76 nominations for this year’s Annual Business Awards of Excellence sponsored by Bell.

The themed event Celebrating the Rock Stars of the Business Community is scheduled for Thursday, May 26th at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Event information and registration is available at www.tbchamber.ca

“Every nomination we receive is a show of support for a Chamber Member. Being nominated is an honour in itself – it means the community sees what a business contributes, appreciates it, and wants it to succeed. Receiving so many nominations at a time when businesses have been struggling is incredibly heart-warming,” said Charla Robinson, President. “Every one of our nominees is a rock star.”

The nominees are as follows:

Large Business Excellence – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP

Levaero Aviation

NorWest Community Health Centres

TD

Medium Business Excellence – Sponsored by Weiler Maloney Nelson

99.9 The Bay and Country 105, Acadia Broadcasting Company

Dutchak Scrap Metal Ltd

Gibson Mechanical

Jones Insurance

Red Lion Smokehouse

Rutter Urban Forestry

Superior Strategies Inc.

Teleco

Small Business Excellence – Sponsored by Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission

North Superior Art Therapy Services

Rent Panda

Sail Superior

Shumka Dust

The Creative Company

Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by OLG

Erin Beagle, Roots to Harvest

Penny Belluz, Teleco

Paul Fitzpatrick, MNP LLP

Gary Mack & Alan Forbes, Bay Village Coffee

John Murray, Red Lion Smokehouse

Michael Nitz, TD

Danny Thompson, George’s Market

Jason Thompson, Superior Strategies Inc.

Clean, Green & Beautiful – Sponsored by City of Thunder Bay

EcoSuperior Environmental Programs

Goods & Co. Market

The Refill Co.

The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre

Ungalli Clothing Co.

Customer Service – Sponsored by TD

Fountain Tire (Thunder Bay) LTD

Jones Insurance

Lullaby’s

The Creative Company

Tomlin Restaurant

Game Changer – Sponsored by Synergy North

Anishinabek Employment and Training Services

Boomer’s Drive In / Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment

Border Giant Inc.

Dew Drop Inn Thunder Bay

Matawa First Nations Management (Four Rivers Environmental Services Group)

On The Links

Salonki Hair Salon & Ethnic Beauty Supply

Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology

The Elleiance Network

The Wedding Directory Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation

Looking Good – Sponsored by Tbaytel

EcoSuperior Environmental Programs

Goods & Co. Market

New Business Excellence – Sponsored by Nuclear Waste Management Organization

Border Giant Inc.

CSL Environmental and Geotechnical Ltd.

Dorset Pier Mental Health

Lullaby’s

On The Links

Sociable Thunder Bay

Superior Bakes Inc.

Not For Profit Excellence – Sponsored by Impala Canada Limited

Evergreen a United Neighbourhood

NorWest Community Health Centres

St. Joseph’s Foundation of Thunder Bay

The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre

Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation

United Way of Thunder Bay

Quality of Life – Sponsored by Enbridge

Carolyn Weiss Dental Hygiene Clinic & Mobile Services Inc.

Chartwell Retirement Residence – Glacier Ridge

Evergreen a United Neighbourhood

Kelly Mental Health

St. Joseph’s Foundation of Thunder Bay

The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre

Westfort Foods

Young Entrepreneur – Sponsored by OPG

Natalie Carrier, Lullaby’s

Rachel Chernosky, Art In Motion Dance School

Aaron Gillingham, East Coast Lobster/The Sal

Bree & Hailey Hollinsworth, Ungalli Clothing Co.

Scotia-Leigh Kauppi, Sweet Cherry Spa

Kaija Saarinen, Green and Gone Pest Solutions

Maya Saggar, Impact Learning

Richard Togman, Rent Panda