Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a remarkable 76 nominations for this year’s Annual Business Awards of Excellence sponsored by Bell.
The themed event Celebrating the Rock Stars of the Business Community is scheduled for Thursday, May 26th at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Event information and registration is available at www.tbchamber.ca
“Every nomination we receive is a show of support for a Chamber Member. Being nominated is an honour in itself – it means the community sees what a business contributes, appreciates it, and wants it to succeed. Receiving so many nominations at a time when businesses have been struggling is incredibly heart-warming,” said Charla Robinson, President. “Every one of our nominees is a rock star.”
The nominees are as follows:
Large Business Excellence – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP
Levaero Aviation
NorWest Community Health Centres
TD
Medium Business Excellence – Sponsored by Weiler Maloney Nelson
99.9 The Bay and Country 105, Acadia Broadcasting Company
Dutchak Scrap Metal Ltd
- Gibson Mechanical
Jones Insurance
Red Lion Smokehouse
Rutter Urban Forestry
Superior Strategies Inc.
Teleco
Small Business Excellence – Sponsored by Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission
North Superior Art Therapy Services
Rent Panda
Sail Superior
Shumka Dust
The Creative Company
Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by OLG
Erin Beagle, Roots to Harvest
Penny Belluz, Teleco
Paul Fitzpatrick, MNP LLP
Gary Mack & Alan Forbes, Bay Village Coffee
John Murray, Red Lion Smokehouse
Michael Nitz, TD
Danny Thompson, George’s Market
Jason Thompson, Superior Strategies Inc.
Clean, Green & Beautiful – Sponsored by City of Thunder Bay
EcoSuperior Environmental Programs
Goods & Co. Market
The Refill Co.
The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre
Ungalli Clothing Co.
Customer Service – Sponsored by TD
Fountain Tire (Thunder Bay) LTD
Jones Insurance
Lullaby’s
The Creative Company
Tomlin Restaurant
Game Changer – Sponsored by Synergy North
Anishinabek Employment and Training Services
Boomer’s Drive In / Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment
Border Giant Inc.
Dew Drop Inn Thunder Bay
Matawa First Nations Management (Four Rivers Environmental Services Group)
On The Links
Salonki Hair Salon & Ethnic Beauty Supply
Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology
The Elleiance Network
The Wedding Directory Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation
Looking Good – Sponsored by Tbaytel
EcoSuperior Environmental Programs
Goods & Co. Market
New Business Excellence – Sponsored by Nuclear Waste Management Organization
Border Giant Inc.
CSL Environmental and Geotechnical Ltd.
Dorset Pier Mental Health
Lullaby’s
On The Links
Sociable Thunder Bay
Superior Bakes Inc.
Not For Profit Excellence – Sponsored by Impala Canada Limited
Evergreen a United Neighbourhood
NorWest Community Health Centres
St. Joseph’s Foundation of Thunder Bay
The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre
Thunder Bay Multicultural Association
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation
United Way of Thunder Bay
Quality of Life – Sponsored by Enbridge
Carolyn Weiss Dental Hygiene Clinic & Mobile Services Inc.
Chartwell Retirement Residence – Glacier Ridge
Evergreen a United Neighbourhood
Kelly Mental Health
St. Joseph’s Foundation of Thunder Bay
The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre
Westfort Foods
Young Entrepreneur – Sponsored by OPG
Natalie Carrier, Lullaby’s
Rachel Chernosky, Art In Motion Dance School
Aaron Gillingham, East Coast Lobster/The Sal
Bree & Hailey Hollinsworth, Ungalli Clothing Co.
Scotia-Leigh Kauppi, Sweet Cherry Spa
Kaija Saarinen, Green and Gone Pest Solutions
Maya Saggar, Impact Learning
Richard Togman, Rent Panda