TORONTO – NEWS – OPSEU/SEFPO kicks off its first Convention since the start of the pandemic and will hold elections for its top two positions.

OPSEU is holding its annual Convention from April 6-9, 2022. This is its first in-person Convention since 2019.

In-person events were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Elections will be held for President and First Vice-President/Treasurer, the top two positions in the union.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, OPSEU/SEFPO’s longest-serving President, announced late last year that he was retiring and would not seek re-election. He was first elected President in 2007.

Ed Arvlin from OPSEU here in Thunder Bay is running for President of the union.

Members have a choice of attending the Convention in person or taking part virtually.

In addition to Friday’s election, those attending Convention will have a busy week debating a host of resolutions.

The new President will be sworn in on Saturday as Convention closes.

SOURCE: Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)