THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with six incidents of note. The report does not include traffic incidents or collisions.
Daily update from 04/06/2022 to 04/07/2022
|6
|0 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|1 from yesterday
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|2
|2 from yesterday
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|0
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|1 from yesterday
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life