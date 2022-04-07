April 7, 2022: Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with six incidents of note. The report does not include traffic incidents or collisions.

Daily update from 04/06/2022 to 04/07/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

